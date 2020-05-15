Songwriters go online to craft the next hit song remotely

FILE - This Feb. 10, 2019 file photo shows Shane McAnally, winner of the award for best country song for "Space Cowboy" in the press room at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Songwriters are taking their writing sessions online during the pandemic, sometimes co-writing songs across continents. McAnally said he prefers feeling the energy in a room with another writer and finds the sound quality on video calls to be lacking.. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)