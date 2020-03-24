DJ D-Nice unites during the pandemic, one beat at a time

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, DJ D-Nice poses for a photo at The Player's Ball at The Armory in Minneapolis. The hottest social distancing party in town Saturday night, March 21, 2020, was on DJ D-Nice’s Instagram, where more than 100,000 accounts tuned in during his 10-hour set, including the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna and Will Smith. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)