Fox News: Black deaths, stock market graphic was insensitive

FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file photo is Bret Baier during a Fox News town-hall style event, in Bethlehem, Pa. Fox News is apologizing for how it displayed a chart that was shown on the “Special Report with Bret Baier" comparing the stock market to the aftermath of controversial black deaths. In a statement Saturday, June 6, 2020, Fox said context was needed for the graphic that aired Friday to illustrate market reactions to historic periods of civil unrest. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)