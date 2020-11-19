U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo to serve third 1-year term

FILE - U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo speaks at the Governors Awards on Oct. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. Harjo will serve a third 1-year term and has launched an online project that celebrates Native American poets around the country. Her re-appointment was announced Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, by the Library of Congress, and her new term begins in September. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)