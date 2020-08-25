Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' series ordered by NBCUniversal

FILE - Kate McKinnon arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The saga of Joe Exotic is getting another Hollywood chapter, with McKinnon starring as his rival in a limited TV series. The “Saturday Night Live” star will play Carole Baskin, who sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats. The conflict became a pop culture sensation with Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)