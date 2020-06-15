Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard lead Americana Awards

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Brandi Carlile performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in New Orleans. Carlile leads in nominations for the Americana Honors and Awards. She has seven nominations, including artist of the year as a solo artist and duo/group of the year with The Highwomen, which includes Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)