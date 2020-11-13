Toronto-raised star Malin Akerman on the sisterhood in 'Chick Fight' and her own life

Malin Akerman, left, and Dulce Sloan are seen in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a Jan. 25, 2020, handout photo from the filming of "Chick Fight". Like her character in her new film "Chick Fight," the Toronto-raised actress Akerman says she's faced a few struggles in her career. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Yale Produtions, Laura T Magruder, *MANDATORY CREDIT*