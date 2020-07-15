Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot, expects to recover

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J.. The rapper says she was shot multiple times, but expects to fully recover. The 25-year-old said in an Instagram post Wednesday that she had gunshot wounds from a crime committed against her Sunday with the intent to harm her and feels lucky to be alive. She did not say who shot her or why, and Los Angeles police had no immediate comment. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)