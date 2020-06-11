Nurses' musical voices give comfort in midst of pandemic

In this May 22, 2020, photo, nurse Megan Palmer, left, and care partner Anna Henderson, who both work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, appear during a songwriting session at Henderson's home in Ashland City, Tenn. During the COVID-19 pandemic, their role as caregivers has become even more important as hospital visits from family and friends were limited or prohibited to prevent the spread of the virus. Music and songwriting has helped them express the complexity of emotions that comes with caregiving, especially in the time of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)