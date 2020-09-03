Britney Spears shows love for #FreeBritney in court filing

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.. Britney Spears is welcoming public scrutiny of the court conservatorship that has allowed her father to control her life and money for 12 years. In a court filing Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, Spears objected to her father's motion to seal a recent filing in the case. Spears says the public ought to see what moves her father and the court are making in her supposed interest. (AP Photo)