Al Michaels voted Frick winner for baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Al Michaels, play-by-play voice for NBC's Sunday Night Football, works on the sideline before an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. Former ABC baseball commentator Al Michaels has been voted the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence by baseball’s Hall of Fame. Michaels, 76, will be honored during the Hall of Fame induction weekend in July.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)