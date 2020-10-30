City of Toronto marks 'John Candy Day' to celebrate late actor's birthday

Toronto's Argonauts' co-owners John Candy, right, and Wayne Gretzky along with player Raghib Ismail, left, talk to reporters at the team's training camp in Guelph, Ont. June 7, 1991. Toronto Mayor John Tory has declared "John Candy Day" on Saturday to mark what would've been the actor's 70th birthday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk