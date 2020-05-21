Stratford Festival faces $20-million budget shortfall despite cost cutting

Stratford Police sit outside the Stratford Festival's Festival Theatre after the cancellation of the opening night performance of "The Tempest" in Stratford, Ont., on May 28, 2018. The Stratford Festival says despite efforts to rescue its finances from the impact of COVID-19, the organization is still has a $20-million hole in its annual budget. Carol Stephenson, chair of the board at the Stratford Festival, testified before a House of Commons standing committee on finance, asking for $8 million of support to get the arts organization back on its feet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins