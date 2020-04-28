Organizers cancel RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa due to COVID-19 pandemic

Jim Cuddy of the band Blue Rodeo performs at the RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest in Ottawa on Friday, July 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

 PD

OTTAWA - Organizers of the RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa are cancelling the summer festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Mark Monahan confirmed the decision today in a statement on the event website.

One of the city's largest cultural events, the 27th edition of the festival was set for July 9-19 at LeBreton Flats Park.

This year's lineup included artists Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, The National and July Talk among others.

Monahan says all ticket purchasers will be entitled to a full refund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.