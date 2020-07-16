Kate Winslet to receive TIFF Tribute Award during Toronto film festival

Kate Winslet arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film "The Mountain Between Us" during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Winslet will be honoured by this year's Toronto International Film Festival.Organizers say the Oscar-winning actress will receive a TIFF Tribute Award — an honour launched last year for "outstanding contributors to the film industry."THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn