Veterans’ fundraiser to go virtual, with a prince and a Boss

This combination photo shows actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish at Tiffany Haddish's "Black Mitzvah," in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2019, left, and Britain's Prince Harry at St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, on May 8, 2019. Haddish and Prince Harry will participate in this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser benefitting injured veterans and their families on Nov. 18. (AP Photo, left, Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)