Ellen Page on BLM protests, 'Umbrella Academy,' and COVID's effect on environmental racism

Director Ellen Page poses for a photograph on the red carpet for the film "There's Something in the Water" during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic and cultural climate surrounding it have added a new level of resonance to Ellen Page's latest projects.The Oscar-nominated Canadian actress stars in the Netflix series "The Umbrella Academy," which debuts its second season Friday with a look at the civil rights movement and protests of the 1960s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin