James Bond, 'Avengers' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 1967 file photo, British actress Diana Rigg poses for photographers during a press conference at the Hilton Hotel, London. Actress Diana Rigg, who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died at age 82. Rigg’s agent Simon Beresford says she died Thursday Sept. 10, 2020 at home with her family. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)