Vancouver's Dana Claxton wins Scotiabank Photography Award

A photo entitled "Lasso," by Vancouver photographer Dana Claxton is shown in a handout photo. Claxton was named the winner of the Scotiabank Photography Award on Wednesday. She'll receive a $50,000 cash prize, a solo primary exhibition at the 2021 Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival and a book of her work will be published and distributed by art book publisher Steidl.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dana Claxton MANDATORY CREDIT