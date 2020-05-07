Court: 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' is Seinfeld's show

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019, file photo Jerry Seinfeld attends the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call at The Paley Center for Media, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A court says Seinfeld's “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” was his creation despite copyright claims by a one-time collaborator who helped direct the first episode. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, May 7, 2020, ended the copyright challenge by Christian Charles with a written order saying he raised his complaint too late to sue. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)