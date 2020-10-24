'Brian's Song,' 'Roots,' 'Purple Rain' writer dies at 83

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 11, 1977 file photo, Screenwriter William Blinn, left, Ed Asner, center, and David Greene pose with their Emmy statuettes at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards presentation in Los Angeles. William Blinn, a screenwriter for the landmark TV projects “Brian’s Song”, “Roots” and the Prince film “Purple Rain,” has died, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was 83. (AP Photo/File)