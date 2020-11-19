Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera's drowning

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water," panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, over the death of “Glee” actor Rivera, who drowned over the summer while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)