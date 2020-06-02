Social media, music world go dark for Black Out Tuesday

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018 file photo, the Instagram app logo is displayed on a mobile screen in Los Angeles. Though Black Out Tuesday was originally organized by the music community, the social media world went dark on Tuesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the many killings of black people around the world that has caused outrage and protests. Instagram accounts, from top record label to everyday people, was full of black squares posted in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)