Former energy executive Dennis McConaghy wins Donner Prize for book on pipelines

Dennis McConaghy, author of the book "Breakdown: The Pipeline Debate and the Threat to Canada's Future" is shown in this undated handout photo. Dennis McConaghy has won the $50,000 Donner Prize for best public policy book by a Canadian. McConaghy, a former executive at the TransCanada Corportation, won the honour for his book "Breakdown: The Pipeline Debate and the Threat to Canada’s Future." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Brenda Hanna *MANDATORY CREDIT*