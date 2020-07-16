Dr. Luke rebounds, thanks to Saweetie, Doja Cat, Juice WRLD

This combination photo shows, clockwise from left, music producer Dr. Luke, and performers, Lil Wayne, Juice WRLD, Doja Cat and Saweetie. Dr. Luke, who has been entangled in a bitter lawsuit with former collaborator Kesha since 2014, has produced and co-written Saweetie’s new single “Tap In,” the follow-up to her double-platinum smash “My Type.” He also co-wrote and co-produced Juice WRLD’s “Wishing Well,” taken from the rapper’s first posthumous album “Legends Never Die,” released last week. For his work with Cat, he used the alias Tyson Trax. For Lil Wayne’s “Shimmy,” a track featuring Cat on the deluxe edition of his latest album “Funeral,” Dr. Luke used the name Loctor Duke. (AP Photo)