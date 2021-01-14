Brexit hikes costs, hassle for UK musicians touring EU

FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017 file photo, singer Simon Neil performs with his band Biffy Clyro at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England. British musicians are demanding that the UK government faces the music after new post-Brexit regulations failed to consider their unique work lives and left them in the lurch. Nearly 260,000 people — including U.K. artists Laura Marling, Louis Tomlinson and Biffy Clyro — have signed a petition for the British government to negotiate a review of the rules for musicians touring in the 27-nation European Union. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP, File)