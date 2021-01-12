Spike Lee's children named Golden Globe ambassadors

FILE - Director Spike Lee, second right, and his family, from left, son Jackson Lee, wife Tonya Lewis Lee and daughter Satchel Lee, right, arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 6, 2019. Lee’s daughter and son have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the awards ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, that Satchel and Jackson Lee will assume the ambassador roles for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards in February. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)