Venice Film Festival forges ahead with reduced lineup

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019 photo, Festival director Alberto Barbera appears at the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award presentation at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy. Organizers said Tuesday, July 7, that they are forging ahead with plans for its 77th installment, which will include a slightly reduced number of films in the main competition as well as some outdoor and virtual screenings. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)