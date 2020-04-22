Faithfull released from hospital after battling COVID-19

FILE - This March 3, 2014 file photo shows British singer Marianne Faithfull at the Stella McCartney's ready-to-wear fall/winter 2014-2015 fashion collection presented in Paris. Faithfull has been discharged from a London hospital after being treated for coronavirus. The announcement, posted to Faithfull’s social media accounts Wednesday, said the 73-year-old was released after being hospitalized for 22 days. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)