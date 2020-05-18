Video app TikTok names top Disney streaming exec as new CEO

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. Privacy watchdogs say that the popular TikTok video app is violating a children‚Äôs privacy law and putting kids at risk. They filed a complaint saying TikTok is collecting personal information of kids under 13 without their parents‚Äô consent, even after a $5.7 million FTC fine in 2019 over child-privacy law violations.(AP Photo)