Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

FILE - This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The group is changing their name to Lady A, saying they are regretful for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery. They said in recent weeks, their eyes have been opened to “blindspots we didn’t even know existed” and “the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)