CTV drama 'Cardinal' leads Canadian Screen Awards TV pack with seven wins

Three shows that have left the air in the past few months — "Cardinal," "Schitt's Creek" and "Anne with an E" — came out on top in a virtual version of this year's Canadian Screen Awards. Billy Campbell in a scene from the second season of CTV's "Cardinal". The crime drama, which wrapped up its fourth and final season earlier this month, nabbed a leading seven trophies for season 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media **MANDATORY CREDIT**