Residente signs with Sony to write, direct on-screen content

FILE - In this Friday, July 12, 2019 photo, rapper, writer, and filmmaker Rene Perez Joglar, know professionally as Residente, poses for a portrait in New York. Residente, the most decorated winner in the history of Latin Grammys, has signed a multi-year deal with Sony Music Entertainment to launch 1868 Studios. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)