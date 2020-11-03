Man convicted of sending death threats to Dutch princess

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Netherlands' Princess Amalia poses in the garden of royal palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Netherlands, during an official photo session at the start of the summer holiday. A man who sent death threats to the Dutch king's eldest daughter was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 to three months imprisonment and ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment. (Piroschka van de Wouw, Pool via AP, File)