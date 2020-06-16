Canine cuddles allowed on set of TV series 'Hudson & Rex' despite COVID measures

Actor John Reardon and his German Shepherd co-star Diesel vom Burgimwald are shown in this undated handout image. Production is set to get underway on the latest season of canine-cop TV series "Hudson & Rex" with COVID-19 precautions. And while physical distancing will be strictly enforced, the producers say they'll make a few exceptions for their celebrity pooch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rogers *MANDATORY CREDIT *