Canadian stars to appear in 'Unsinkable Youth' to support Kids Help Phone

Silken Laumann poses for photographs with her plaque as she is inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame during an event in Toronto on Saturday, November 7, 2015. Olympic rower Laumann and "Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will host a star-studded special in support of Kids Help Phone this Friday afternoon."Unsinkable Youth" will air on CTV as well as on Facebook and YouTube. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young