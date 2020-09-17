Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' to get U.S. release

FILE - In this July 2, 2019 file photo, director Woody Allen attends a news conference at La Scala opera house, in Milan, Italy. After being shelved for two years, Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will finally land in U.S. theaters next month. MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment announced Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 that the companies will release “A Rainy Day in New York” in North American theaters on Oct. 9. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)