The show must go on: Mirvish aims to relaunch main subscriber season in fall 2021

David Mirvish speaks before the cast perform a song of Mirvish's "Come From Away" as they hold a meet-and-greet as they prepare to open the musical in early 2018, in Toronto on November 30, 2017. Mirvish Productions says it's aiming to welcome back subscribers to the theatre by fall of next year. Founder David Mirvish says the Toronto theatre company is working toward launching its new main subscription season in Sept. 2021 after the COVID-19 crisis shut down the stage last spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette