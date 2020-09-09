In pandemic times, Halifax filmmaker depicts broken dreams and isolation

Taylor Olson is shown on the set of "Bone Cage" in Windsor, N.S., in this June 2019 handout photo. Actor and director Taylor Olson hadn't imagined when he set out to make a film that depicts isolation and broken hopes that his final cut would emerge during a pandemic when many are experiencing similar emotions. The 28-year old has completed a cinema version of playwright Catherine Banks' "Bone Cage," the story of a young man who clear cuts the local forest, pausing to mourn the dead and injured creatures found amid the debris. "We feel that grief, individually and collectively, in society right now," said the director in a recent interview. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Jessie Wells