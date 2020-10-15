Canadian director and Samuel L. Jackson probe transatlantic slave trade in 'Enslaved'

Samuel L. Jackson, right, is shown in this undated handout image from the program "Enslaved." COVID-19 and other hurdles stalled production on "Enslaved," which follows actor Jackson as he traces his roots and the tragedy of the sunken ships during the transatlantic slave trade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Courtesy Everett Collection-©Epix/AP Slave Ships Prod. Ltd./Cornelia Street's Ships MANDATORY CREDIT *MANDATORY CREDIT *