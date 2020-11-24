Justin Bieber is coming out on top as the leading Canadian nominee at the Grammys.
The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop superstar picked up four nominations this year, including best pop vocal album for "Changes," pop solo performance for "Yummy" and pop duo for "Intentions," a song he sings with rapper Quavo.
He also shared a nomination for best country duo or group performance with Nashville act Dan + Shay for their hit single "10,000 Hours."
Bieber was followed closely behind by Kaytranada, the Montreal producer who picked up three nods, including one in the banner category best new artist.
Toronto rapper Drake scored three nominations, including two for "Laugh Now, Cry Later" for best rap song and best melodic rap performance.
The 63rd Grammy Awards air Jan. 31. on CBS and Citytv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 24, 2020.