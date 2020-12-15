The Highwomen, John Prine earn Americana awards

FILE - Amanda Shires, from left, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, and Natalie Hemby of The Highwomen perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Highwomen won three awards, including album, song and duo/group of the year, at the Americana Honors and Awards and the late John Prine was given artist of the year. The Americana Music Association announced the winners online this year after their awards show, normally held in Nashville, Tennessee, was cancelled because of the pandemic. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)