Lea Michele apologizes for being 'difficult' on 'Glee' set

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo, actress Lea Michele arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star Is Born." Michele has apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the musical TV show after a black co-star accused Michele of making her time there “a living hell.” She issued a statement saying that while she didn't recall any incident or judged anyone by their skin color, she was sorry and blamed “immaturity.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)