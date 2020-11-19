Ruocco is new lead ESPN announcer for women's college hoops

In this photo provided by ESPN, Ryan Ruocco smiles in an ESPN studio in Bristol, Conn., during coverage of the WNBA Finals. ESPN is turning to a familiar face to women's basketball fans for its top college broadcast team. Ryan Ruocco is joining Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe for the lead announcing team this season. Ruocco has worked with Lobo and Rowe on the network's WNBA coverage for the past eight years. (Kelly Backus/ESPN Images via AP)