New Uvagut TV to feature all programming made in Inuktut language

A scene from "Tia and Piujuq" is shown in this 2019 handout photo. A new Indigenous television channel featuring a programming slate that's entirely in the Inuit Inuktut language is set to launch on Monday. Billed as the first Indigenous-language channel in Canada, Uvagut TV will broadcast a variety of content including children's series, award-winning films and live programming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Arnait Video Productions, Isuma Distribution International