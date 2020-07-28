'Schitt's Creek' scores 15 Emmy noms, including leads Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara

Eugene Levy, left, and Catherine O'Hara arrive at the "Schitt's Creek" FYC Event at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. "Schitt's Creek'' stars Levy and O'Hara have each been nominated for an Emmy Award for their leading roles in the comedy series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP