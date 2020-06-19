Harry Connick Jr. honours workers during pandemic road trip

FILE - This May 28, 2019 file photo shows Singer Harry Connick Jr. with his daughter Georgia at a special screening of "Pavarotti" in New York. CBS will air a two-hour special, "United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes" to honor essential workers across America. The special will air June 21 and will follow host Connick Jr. and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia on road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)