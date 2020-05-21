'Baroness von Sketch Show' to end after season 5 this fall

Screen Awards winners for Best Performance, Sketch Comedy are the cast of Baroness von Sketch Show; Aurora Browne (left to right), Carolyn Taylor, Jennifer Whalen and Meredith MacNeil, shown posing backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 11, 2018. The hit CBC series "Baroness von Sketch Show" will come to an end after its fifth season this fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

 pmp

TORONTO - The hit CBC series "Baroness von Sketch Show" will come to an end after its fifth season this fall.

A news release from the public broadcaster says the show's co-creators and stars made the decision to end the sketch comedy series after season 5.

The all-female troupe includes Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen.

The show was shot in Toronto and satirized many facets of adulthood.

The series finale season was filmed last fall.

"Baroness von Sketch Show" is currently nominated for five Canadian Screen Awards.

"After five fantastic years, we have decided that season 5 of Baroness von Sketch Show will be our last," the co-creators said Thursday in a statement.

"We are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to share our deepest embarrassments, existential angst and daily observations with you, our fans."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.