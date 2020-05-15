Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers

This image released by Guitar Monkey Entertainment shows Keith Urban, center, performing for first responders at the Stardust Drive In Theatre in Watertown, Tenn. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The private show was set up exclusively for more than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and staff from Vanderbilt Health, part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. (Andy Snyder/Guitar Monkey Entertainment via AP)