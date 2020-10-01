Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanour battery, petty theft

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. LaBeouf has been charged on Sept. 24, 2020, with misdemeanor battery and petty theft. Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat on June 12, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 1, from the Los Angeles city attorney. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)